Galyn Görg, ‘Recent Prince of Bel-Air’ Actor, Dies at 55

Galyn Görg, identified for her roles in “The Recent Prince of Bel-Air” and “RoboCop 2,” died on Tuesday. She was 55.

In accordance with a Fb submit made by her sister, Tagi Görg, the actor died Tuesday morning. Görg had been coping with most cancers.

“Soar excessive with the birds and dance with the angels lovely shining starlight,” the submit learn. “Your magnificence, grace, love and light-weight will radiate with us endlessly. You’ve got been an excellent miracle of greatness. I like you endlessly.”

Görg spent her ultimate days in Hawaii, the place she was being handled. A household spokesperson confirmed the information in a press release to TODAY and stated Görg determined to maintain the analysis quiet, preferring to battle most cancers in non-public.

“Galyn had been very non-public about her battle with most cancers the final 9 months, however remained optimistic and continued to get pleasure from life in Hawaii,” the assertion. “She cherished the ocean and was a dancer in addition to a proficient actress.”

The Los Angeles native, born July 15, 1964, did theater at a younger age and likewise earned dance scholarships at Dupree Dance Academy and The Skilled Dancer’s Society. She realized ballet in Oahu, Hawaii, and stated her first introduction to bounce got here when she took a West African dance class whereas residing in Hawaii.

She ultimately went on to have a profitable movie and tv profession. Her most up-to-date mission, “Teller’s Camp,” is presently in post-production and slated for a 2021 launch.

In 1990, Görg appeared on the second season of “Twin Peaks,” the place she performed Nancy O’Reilly. The identical yr, she hit the massive display in “RoboCop 2,” which garnered greater than $45 million at the field workplace. She later performed a recurring function on “M.A.N.T.I.S.,” the primary primetime present to characteristic an African American superhero. In 1996, she performed Helena on “The Recent Prince of Bel-Air” reverse star Will Smith.

Görg additionally loved touring and stated she gained inspiration via nature.

“Working within the leisure subject has afforded me the chance to journey all over the world and expertise and meet so many unimaginable individuals,” a quote on her web site states. “I’m actually grateful.”

On a now-closed GoFundMe web page for funerary bills, the household said that Görg’s most cancers analysis got here as a shock.

“We wish to ship her off fantastically as her coronary heart and spirit had been crammed with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness and compassion,” the submit said. “Mahalos.”