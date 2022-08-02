Gambeta, hat and Chilean: the viral goal of an Argentine who aspires to be a candidate for the Puskas Award

Great goal by Franco Valdez in the promotion of Bolivia. He dribbled, stung her and hit a Chilean



In the minor, semi-amateur or promotion championships of various countries, anthology goals are usually seen and this weekend the Argentine’s score went viral Franco Valdezplayer of Royal Workman, cast that disputes the tournament of the Tarijeña Football Association. The 23-year-old soccer player converted a goal that in a few hours went around the world and many began to ask FIFA to include him as a candidate for the Puskas Award, the award given to the best goal of the year.

Valdez received the long pass and disputed the ball with a marker that he left on the way down the right side. He entered the area, when the goalkeeper came out to reduce the bite, he put a hat on another defender (in the second video you can see it better) and nailed a Chilean in the air. After leaving goalkeeper Franco on the road, he could have opted for a hitch, but his acrobatic definition made him more spectacular.

The meeting was part of the 19th date of the main category of Tarija soccer. At the La Bombonera stadium, Royal Obrero added the three points with the 2-1 win against Entre Ríos, but the most important thing was the Argentine’s conversion.

The Red Uno portal reports that Valdez, born in Tafi Viejo on April 9, 1999, Carla Nancy Vera and Mr. Gabriel Fernando Valdez. While the site One Football, indicates that his referent is Ronaldinho. He started his career at Gimnasia de La Plata and then moved on to Juventud Unida de Tucumán. Although due to various reasons he left the playing fields for two seasons.

However, he decided to put the boots back on when the possibility of a test in the Tarija team arose, and he managed to be signed at Real Tarija. This year, Valdez joined Real Obrero where this weekend he turned this pearl.

Argentine goal in Bolivia



His current team, the Royal Obrero, has 20 points in 19 games played, 6 wins, 11 losses and 2 draws in the 2022 Tournament, where he is eleventh among 16 teams. The championship has a total of 30 dates. The aforementioned cast turned 104 on April 28.

Fans keep in their retinas the Chilean of Cristiano Ronaldo against Juventus for the Champions League in 2018, or in the final of said tournament in which Gareth Bale scored against Liverpool, those of the Mexican Hugo Sanchez in the eighties or Skin in the film escape to victory. However, the resources applied by Valdez to convert his goal gave it a unique majestic frame, beyond the fact that it was in a regional contest.

The FIFA Puskás Award is awarded to the author of the best goal scored during the professional football season. It was created in honor and in memory of Ferenc Puskáscaptain and star of the Hungarian national football team.

This award was established in the 2008/2009 season and its first winner was Cristiano Ronaldo, for the goal he scored against Fútbol Club Porto in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and last year Erik Lamela became the only Argentine to win it so farproduct of his goal against Arsenal in the 1-0 victory for the Premier League.

