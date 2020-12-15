Gambling Industry Seriously Hurt by the Global Pandemic

The recently published reports of the American Gaming Association, the industry body of the massive gambling industry of the United States, shows that Las Vegas and the other North American gambling destinations have recovered to a level of revenues similar to those of 2019. Macao, the other pole of the global gambling industry, can’t brag about its results for this year, though. Even the revenues for China’s Golden Week holidays were far below the usual level, due in a large part to the administrative and public health hurdles that apparently keep customers away.

North America

In the United States, the budding online casino industry had its best year ever. With commercial casinos closing across the nation, those living in states with regulated online casinos flocked to these gaming outlets – and it shows.

In the first ten months of the year, iGaming generated revenues of over $1.23 billion, more than ever – and 206% more than in the previous year. The launch of iGaming services in new markets is responsible for part of this growth in revenues, and a newfound interest in gaming outlets that are not subject to mask mandates and social distancing rules did the rest.

In April, the US land-based gambling industry suffered a serious hit due to the closure of pretty much every establishment across the US. The drop in the industry’s revenue was huge, over 90% compared to the previous year, and it took more six months for it to recover – but not completely. In October 2020, the industry’s revenues were just 7% below the levels recorded a year prior but over the first 10 months of the year, they were down 33%, with the decrease in slot machine and table game revenues being just in part compensated by the spectacular growth of sports betting and iGaming.

Macao

Macao’s gambling industry was not that lucky (pardon the pun). Occupancy rates across the area’s hospitality establishments remain low in spite of the many promotions and special offers, barely reaching 35 to 45%. The reintroduction of tourist visas in September didn’t help either.

After a promising January, the revenues of the Macao gaming sector have fallen to a minimum starting the second month of the year, and remained at a low level ever since. The industry hoped to see a boost of arrivals and revenues in the first week of October, during China’s Golden Week, but this didn’t go as planned either.

According to a recent report by S&P Global, the requirement for a negative COVID test on arrival and the long processing period of tourist visas has reduced inbound arrivals by over 85% during the Golden Week holidays. In contrast, in the same time period of last year, Macao reported an 11% growth in arrivals.

And this drop in arrivals was reflected in the industry’s revenues as well: gaming revenues during the eight-day holiday have fallen by 76%.