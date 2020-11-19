Game Awards 2020 Nominations: Full List

This yr’s nominees for the fan-voted Game Awards, going down Dec. 10, have been introduced, with a trio of buzzy titles main the pack.
Naughty Canine’s “The Final of Us Half II” (pictured above) scored 10 nominations, together with for Game of the 12 months, recreation directing, artwork directing, narrative and efficiency for voice actors Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey. The action-adventure recreation debuted this summer time for the PlayStation 4.
Supergiant Video games’ “Hades” picked up eight nominations and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” had seven, with each titles garnering Game of the 12 months noms.
The 2020 Game Awards ceremony recognizing the yr’s finest video video games, creators and publishers will happen Dec. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, streaming reside from units in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo throughout 45 international video platforms.
The Game Awards are open to fan voting at thegameawards.com by means of Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, except for the Most Anticipated Game class, which will likely be determined by way of Twitter DM voting. To vote for the Most Anticipated Game, go to the @thegameawards direct message display screen (by way of this hyperlink) on Twitter and click on on the bar that claims “Vote for Most Anticipated Game” to forged your vote.
Right here’s the complete checklist of 2020 Game Awards nominations:
Game of the 12 months
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
- Doom Everlasting – id Software program
- Last Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix
- Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Video games
- The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine
Game Route
- Last Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix
- Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
- Hades – Supergiant Video games
- Half-Life Alyx – Valve
- The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring – From Software program/Bandai Namco
- Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Video games/SIE
- God of Battle Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo
Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Last Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Final of Us Half II
Artwork Route
- Last Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Final of Us Half II
Rating and Music
- Doom Everlasting
- Last Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Final of Us Half II
Audio Design
- Doom Everlasting
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Final of Us Half II
Efficiency
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Final of Us Half II
- Laura Bailey – Abby, The Final of Us Half II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
- Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Video games for Affect
- If Discovered…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version
- Spiritfarer
- Inform Me Why
- By means of Darkest of Occasions
Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Future 2
- Name of Responsibility: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Indie Game
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Final Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Debut Indie Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Acient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Cellular Game
- Amongst Us
- Name of Responsibility Cellular
- Genshin Affect
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Combine
Neighborhood Assist
- Apex Legends
- Future 2
- Fall Guys: Final Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
VR/AR Game
- Desires
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners
Innovation in Accessibility
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Final of Us Half II
- Watch Canine Legion
Motion Game
- Doom Everlasting
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Motion/Journey Game
- Murderer’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghosts of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Final of Us Half II
RPG
- Last Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Affect
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Combating Game
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Final
- Avenue Fighter V: Champion Version
- One Punch Man: A Hero No one Is aware of
- Below Evening In-Delivery
- Below Evening In-Delivery Exe:Late[cl-r]
Household Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Final Knockout
- Mario Kart Dwell: Dwelling Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Sim/Technique Game
- Crusader Kings 3
- Desperados 3
- Gears Techniques
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad#
Sports activities/Racing Game
- Grime 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2
Multiplayer Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Amongst Us
- Name of Responsibility: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Final Knockout
- Valorant
Content material Creator of the 12 months
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
- Valkyrae
Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “Showmaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut
Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Esports Occasion
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Name of Responsibility League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Esports Game
- Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare
- Counter-Strike: International Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Sprint” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden
Esports Crew
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Crew Secret
