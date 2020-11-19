Game Awards 2020 Nominations: Full List

This yr’s nominees for the fan-voted Game Awards, going down Dec. 10, have been introduced, with a trio of buzzy titles main the pack.

Naughty Canine’s “The Final of Us Half II” (pictured above) scored 10 nominations, together with for Game of the 12 months, recreation directing, artwork directing, narrative and efficiency for voice actors Ashley Johnson and Laura Bailey. The action-adventure recreation debuted this summer time for the PlayStation 4.

Supergiant Video games’ “Hades” picked up eight nominations and Sucker Punch’s “Ghost of Tsushima” had seven, with each titles garnering Game of the 12 months noms.

The 2020 Game Awards ceremony recognizing the yr’s finest video video games, creators and publishers will happen Dec. 10 beginning at 7 p.m. ET, streaming reside from units in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo throughout 45 international video platforms.

The Game Awards are open to fan voting at thegameawards.com by means of Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, except for the Most Anticipated Game class, which will likely be determined by way of Twitter DM voting. To vote for the Most Anticipated Game, go to the @thegameawards direct message display screen (by way of this hyperlink) on Twitter and click on on the bar that claims “Vote for Most Anticipated Game” to forged your vote.

Right here’s the complete checklist of 2020 Game Awards nominations:

Game of the 12 months

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Doom Everlasting – id Software program

Last Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix

Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Video games

The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine

Game Route

Last Fantasy VII Remake – Sq. Enix

Ghosts of Tsushima – Sucker Punch

Hades – Supergiant Video games

Half-Life Alyx – Valve

The Final of Us Half II – Naughty Canine

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring – From Software program/Bandai Namco

Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios

Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Video games/SIE

God of Battle Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Last Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

The Final of Us Half II

Artwork Route

Last Fantasy VII Remake

Ghosts of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Final of Us Half II

Rating and Music

Doom Everlasting

Last Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Final of Us Half II

Audio Design

Doom Everlasting

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghosts of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Final of Us Half II

Efficiency

Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Final of Us Half II

Laura Bailey – Abby, The Final of Us Half II

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades

Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Video games for Affect

If Discovered…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version

Spiritfarer

Inform Me Why

By means of Darkest of Occasions

Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Future 2

Name of Responsibility: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Indie Game

Carrion

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Acient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Cellular Game

Amongst Us

Name of Responsibility Cellular

Genshin Affect

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Combine

Neighborhood Assist

Apex Legends

Future 2

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

VR/AR Game

Desires

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Strolling Lifeless: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Final of Us Half II

Watch Canine Legion

Motion Game

Doom Everlasting

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Motion/Journey Game

Murderer’s Creed Valhalla

Ghosts of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Final of Us Half II

RPG

Last Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Affect

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Combating Game

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Final

Avenue Fighter V: Champion Version

One Punch Man: A Hero No one Is aware of

Below Evening In-Delivery

Below Evening In-Delivery Exe:Late[cl-r]

Household Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Mario Kart Dwell: Dwelling Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Technique Game

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Techniques

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports activities/Racing Game

Grime 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Professional Skater 1+2

Multiplayer Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Amongst Us

Name of Responsibility: Warzone

Fall Guys: Final Knockout

Valorant

Content material Creator of the 12 months

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Occasion

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Name of Responsibility League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare

Counter-Strike: International Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Sprint” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Crew