Game developers should be more honest with gamers, says former BioWare boss

Nightingale, the new game by Aaryn Flynn, was one of the stars of the Summer Game Fest.

This same month, our colleague Alejandro Pascual reminded us of the panorama that had been left with a 2022 marked by delays. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the ambitious game from Bethesda, Starfield, are some of the most painful delays, but they were not the only ones.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has had a devastating impact in developments over the last few years, having caused numerous delays and issues, and more alarmingly, some disappointments: games that do not meet expectations of the players and that start to generate great frustration. Aaryn Flynn has spoken about this phenomenon in an interview with VGC.

The current CEO of Inflexion, the studio behind the new RPG in development Nightingale, is known for his extensive two-decade career at BioWare. Flynn has argued that most the players are pretty fair: “They want games to be great, polished, and experiences that are respectful of their time.”

It is quite a challenge to make huge and ambitious projectsAaryn FlynnHowever, Flynn believes that the industry has “under-delivered and over-promised” at times. “When you see disappointed players, it’s often because the studio has set expectations they can’t reach. I understand it, I can identify with it,” said the former head of Bioware, who has assured that they should be honest and just say, “this is where we’re at, some of this stuff is hard and we’d rather spend a little more time bringing you something great than something compromised sooner.”

Flynn has assured that most players prefer that too. Regarding the enormous list of delays, he has not shown himself surprised in any way, and he has recalled that it is quite a challenge to make huge and ambitious projects, as if to add a totally unforeseen problem such as the covid pandemic. Aaryn Flynn’s new game, Nightingale, combines survival, fantasy, and RPG elements, and is scheduled to launch in early access in Q4 2022.

More about: Bioware, Aaryn Flynn and Nightingale.