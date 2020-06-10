Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington never wanted Jon Snow to be king: “His place is in the north”

Kit Harington, who performed Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, has revealed that the present’s controversial ending was proper for his character, as he would “never have been joyful” on the Iron Throne.

Though a yr has handed since the HBO fantasy collection got here to an finish, some followers are nonetheless upset with the final episode, which noticed Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) turn out to be the king of the Seven Kingdoms as an alternative of Jon, who was the precise inheritor to the Westeros crown.

Nonetheless, in a video posted on @purple_dwagon’s Twitter web page, Harington mentioned that Jon’s place was all the time north of the wall.

“When individuals say to me, ‘Oh I want you had been on the Throne’, or ‘I want you had been with Dany on the Throne,’ I disagree as a result of Jon’s place was all the time in the north. He would never have been joyful in the south,” he started.

He then in contrast Jon to his adoptive father Ned Stark, who was executed in the present’s first season. “He’s like Ned Stark. If Ned goes south, he’s in hazard. It’s like when Tormund says to [Jon], you’re the north. He belongs north of the wall.”

Though it is unclear when this video interview was filmed, Harington admitted that he hadn’t seen the Game of Thrones’ finale.

“I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I managed to pull it off, however what I attempted to do with the ending was present he’s been saddled with this weight all the approach by means of the collection, and he’s this heavy character, he’s actually received a cloak on and he’s heavy.”

Kit Harington on Jon Snow’s ending in #GameOfThrones “I may go on about this for hours” pic.twitter.com/B55kOg6HJj — EᗰIᒪIᗩ ᑕᒪᗩᖇKE | ???????????????????????????????? (@purple_dwagon) Might 26, 2020

He continued, “and I wanted that final bit for there to be a lightness about him, that it’s all falling off, this horrible factor he’s been by means of is falling off as he goes north.”

“I may go on about this for hours,” he added.

In the present’s finale, Jon was banished to return to the Night time’s Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who had descended into insanity.

