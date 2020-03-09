Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor Max von Sydow dies aged 90

Oscar-winning actor Max von Sydow – who starred in Game of Thrones and Star Wars – has died aged 90, his agent Jean Diamond confirmed.

The information was introduced by movie producer Catherine von Sydow, who has been married to the actor since 1997.

Talking to Paris Match, she stated: “It’s with a damaged coronary heart and with infinite disappointment that we now have the acute ache of asserting the departure of Max Von Sydow on eight March 2020.”

Max handed at his house in France on Sunday.

The French star, born Carl Adolf von Sydow in Sweden, had a stage and display profession spanning 5 a long time and starred in lots of high-profile American and European movies.

He was finest recognized for roles in Star Wars: The Drive Awakens, The Exorcist and Extraordinarily Loud And Extremely Shut.

Just lately, he appeared HBO collection Game of Thrones as the magical Three-Eyed Raven, for which he acquired a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Max labored with Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman 11 occasions in movies resembling Wild Strawberries (1957) and The Virgin Spring (1960).

Nonetheless, it’s The Seventh Seal that is still probably the most memorable, although, for the scene wherein his character – a knight – performs chess with Dying.

Max was born in Lund, within the Southern Swedish province of Scania, to a rich household.

His father, Carl Wilhelm von Sydow, was an ethnologist and professor of Irish, Scandinavian, and comparative folklore on the College of Lund, whereas his mom, Maria Margareta, was a schoolteacher.

At college he and some pals based an beginner theatrical firm. He accomplished his nationwide service earlier than learning on the Royal Dramatic Theatre (Dramaten) in Stockholm, the place he educated between 1948 and 1951.

It’s right here the place he made his display debut in Alf Sjöberg’s movies Solely a Mom.

From right here, Max – who was the primary option to play the tile position within the first ever Bond movie Dr No – went on to star in some of the largest Hollywood movies so far.

He moved to Hollywood in 1965 after signing on to play Jesus in George Stevens’ epic The Best Story Ever Instructed.

Over the following few a long time, Max had supporting roles in 1970s spy thriller Three Days of the Condor (1975) and big-budget 1980s movies Flash Gordon (1980), Conan the Barbarian (1982) and David Lynch’s Dune (1984).

His later credit embody Minority Report (2002) and Shutter Island (2010).

Max married twice – first in 1951 to actress Christina Inga Britta Olin, with whom he has two sons, and then once more to his present spouse Catherine Brelet.

Catherine and Max tied the knot in Province in 1997, and 5 years later, he relinquished his Swedish citizenship to change into a citizen of France.

The actor will posthumously seem in battle drama Echoes of the Previous.