Game of Thrones Ending: 6 Things I Still Can’t Get Over

It might be tough to imagine, however a bit of over a yr has handed since Game of Thrones’ ending aired. To be particular, the HBO collection finale aired on Could 19, 2019, and it has been the topic of controversy, backlash, debate, backlash to the backlash, and much more controversy, ever since.
A yr later, there are nonetheless rather a lot of issues that I can’t recover from. These embrace plots that didn’t go the way in which that I had hoped and reactions that I proceed to not fairly grasp. Regardless, Game of Thrones stays one of my favourite exhibits of all time.
However, that ending left viewers with rather a lot to sift by. Even after a yr, rather a lot of my feelings are nonetheless uncooked over the entire thing. So, with out additional ado, it’s time to dig into how Game of Thrones selected to exit. From who controversially ended up ruling the Six Kingdoms to another plot factors, right here goes the whole lot.
Home Stark Is Over
Basically, none of the Starks have been posed to have households. Thus, bringing an finish to the household line. As a Stark fan, this was arguably the saddest half about Game of Thrones’ ending. Jon Snow was informed he couldn’t have kids. Bran apparently couldn’t have any. Arya seemingly had no curiosity, and Sansa by no means confirmed a lot both in Season 8.
Sansa was arguably the Starks’ major hope within the lineage division. Sophie Turner has stated that she doesn’t see her character ever getting married or having children. That put a private damper on any hope that Sansa would finally marry and begin a household. With out her (or Jon breaking the principles), the Starks ought to go extinct post-Game of Thrones’ ending.
Tyrion Lannister By no means Discovered Love
A loveless Tyrion equals an sad me. When Game of Thrones started, Tyrion was one of its biggest romantics. Betrayal and a probably unrequited love for Daenerys meant that the savvy Lannister was a bachelor by the point the ending rolled round. It goes with out saying, however what a disgrace.
I had hoped Tyrion and Sansa would re-marry. Thus, fixing the problem with the earlier entry on this checklist and this one. A deleted scene between Sansa and Tryion from the Battle of Winterfell supplied yet one more bonding second between the 2. Sadly, a reunion was not meant to be, and Tyrion (like just about each different character) walked away with none romance of their lives.
Cersei and Jaime’s Ending Was Earned
Apparently, I am a lone wolf on this regard, however I suppose the ending that Game of Thrones gave Jaime and Cersei match them completely. Between Arya not being the one to kill Cersei (regardless of years of buildup) to Lena Headey wanting a greater dying scene, that is an unpopular opinion.
Contemplating that Jaime was infatuated along with his twin sister and her with him, it made sense for them to circle again to one another in Game of Thrones’ penultimate episode. Jaime holding Cersei as their world fell down round them was a poignant finish that allow Arya lastly embrace a brand new life. The scene additionally gave Arya and The Hound’s relationship a stupendous sendoff. No disgrace in that.
The Daenerys Backlash
The controversy round this plot twist has by no means completely made sense to me since Game of Thrones had hinted at it for thus lengthy, in my view. Peter Dinklage had some blunt ideas for Daenerys’ defenders, and I can’t be alone in feeling the twist was between the strains the entire time.
Would a deleted scene have made the distinction? I am not completely certain. Nevertheless, Daenerys needed to be talked down from residing as much as her father’s horrible legacy many instances. By the point that Game of Thrones’ ending rolled round, she was an inevitability flying round on a dragon. She was offended by these not wanting her as their queen, and her thirst for energy would by no means be quenched.
Bran Stark Declared King
This was a letdown. If Bran Stark had turn out to be the King of the Six Kingdoms after being restored to his former self, that might have been one factor. As a substitute, Bran had been overtaken. In reality, the Three-Eyed Raven turned the ruler of the Six Kingdoms, which makes the Starks’ obvious win a bit of an phantasm.
Jon Snow or Tyrion, two folks acquainted with energy, would have been higher selections. Neither needed that final accountability, and that’s the reason they earned it in my e book. In fact, Game of Thrones unraveled the integrity of Tyrion’s strategic talent because the collection wound to an finish. Still, he was your best option. At the least he had a hand in Bran’s ascent.
Jon Snow’s Sentence For Killing A Tyrant
Game of Thrones followers have robust ideas on Daenerys’ ending twist and her destiny. Due to Tyrion, Varys’ try to forestall Daenerys’ destruction of King’s Touchdown was prevented. After unleashing her bloodbath, it fell to Jon Snow to finish her lethal reign. He didn’t come to the choice rapidly, despite the fact that Daenerys had murdered kids.
With a heavy coronary heart, Jon did what wanted to be accomplished, and his reward was mind-blowing. Jon was exiled for killing an individual who had simply murdered 1000’s of folks. I am sorry, what? Nobody thanked him for a thankless process. How can anybody really feel hope for a future the place Jon is unjustly punished for making one potential?
Game of Thrones’ ending was removed from personally good. I am grateful that the remaining Starks circa Season 7 and Tyrion survived the collection finale. They earned it, and for probably the most half, they did appear to be joyful. Not maybe within the ways in which I wished they’d be, however joyful, however.
At the least, Jon Snow received to reunite with Ghost after that disastrous no-petting incident. Is that not what many of us actually needed? You may nonetheless watch the controversial Game of Thrones ending. Season Eight is obtainable on digital, DVD, and HBO Max. Summer season premieres are coming to tv, and so is the upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, Home of the Dragon, so keep tuned.
