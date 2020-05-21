Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are Teaming Up For New Movie

The film will see Peter Dinklage taking part in Van Helsing, the final within the lengthy line of vampire hunters, who develops an uneasy partnership with Jason Momoa’s character, a vampire who’s sworn to by no means kill once more. The 2 males run a rip-off the place they go from city to city the place Van Helsing pretends to kill the vampire for cash. Nonetheless, issues get difficult when the vampire will get an actual bounty on his head, leading to them having to legitimately battle for his or her lives on this magic and monster-filled world.