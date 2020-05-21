Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa And Peter Dinklage Are Teaming Up For New Movie

Depart a Remark
Game of Thrones was a great addition for each Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage’s careers, with the previous showing as Khal Drogo in Seasons 1 and a pair of, and the latter taking part in Tyrion Lannister all through all the sequence’ run. Whereas the 2 actors by no means shared display time with each other on the HBO present, it’s been introduced that they’re teaming up for a vampire film referred to as Good Unhealthy & Undead.
The film will see Peter Dinklage taking part in Van Helsing, the final within the lengthy line of vampire hunters, who develops an uneasy partnership with Jason Momoa’s character, a vampire who’s sworn to by no means kill once more. The 2 males run a rip-off the place they go from city to city the place Van Helsing pretends to kill the vampire for cash. Nonetheless, issues get difficult when the vampire will get an actual bounty on his head, leading to them having to legitimately battle for his or her lives on this magic and monster-filled world.
Deadline experiences that Good Unhealthy & Undead is described as “Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world,” referring to the writer of 1897’s Dracula. The story is predicated on an unique concept by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, and Palm Springs director Max Barbakow has been tapped to helm the function. Together with starring in Good Unhealthy & Undead, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa may even produce.
Along with his work on the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti-led Palm Springs, which screened on the Sundance Movie Competition and scored a $22 million acquisition deal by Neon and Hulu, Max Barbakow’s different credit embrace the brief movie The Duke and the documentary Mommy, I’m a Bastard!.
Contemplating how a lot consideration Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa obtained for his or her respective roles on Game of Thrones, it’ll be attention-grabbing to see how these two carry out reverse each other in Good Unhealthy & Undead. Van Helsing was beforehand performed by Hugh Jackman within the same-named 2004 film, and there’s additionally the soon-to-conclude Syfy sequence Van Helsing, which follows Abraham’s descendent, Vanessa Van Helsing, preventing vampires in a post-apocalyptic world.
Along with their time on Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa have additionally each contributed to the superhero film style, with the previous taking part in Bolivar Trask in X-Males: Days of Future Previous and Eitri in Avengers: Infinity Warfare, and the latter taking part in Aquaman within the DC Prolonged Universe. It stays to be seen if we’ll see Dinklage reprise Eitri within the MCU, however Momoa is ready to return as Arthur Curry in 2022’s Aquaman 2.
Peter Dinklage’s different notable credit from current years embrace the Offended Birds films, Three Billboards Exterior Ebbing, Missouri and My Dinner with Hervé, and he’s hooked up to the upcoming movie adaptation of the graphic novel Final Sons of America. As for Jason Momoa, he’s starred within the TV reveals Frontier and See, and he’ll subsequent be seen as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.
