Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon begins its cast search

HBO has reportedly began casting its Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, aiming for a 2022 premiere.

Though there was no official announcement about the cast, there’s a lot hypothesis about the fantasy drama primarily based on George R.R. Martin’s Hearth & Blood, a historical past of the House of Targaryen set 300 years earlier than occasions in Game of Thrones.

Fan websites are reporting that they’re casting for 2 feminine leads. The primary is Rhaenyra Targaryen (late 20s), whereas the second is Alicent Hightower (barely older). Each of these characters have been talked about by writer George R.R. Martin (pictured above) in his sequence of A Tune of Ice and Hearth novels, and so they shed somewhat extra mild on what we are able to anticipate from these two key characters in the spin-off sequence.

Famed for her magnificence in Westeros, Rhaenyra makes an attempt to take the Iron Throne from her brother Aegon II in the battle referred to as the Dance of Dragons. She additionally has to take care of her stepmother, Alicent, who’s lower than fond of her.

Whereas EW.com is much less committal and means that, as Hearth & Blood covers 150 years of historical past and the tales of many leaders in Westeros, it’s simply hypothesis, it agreed the Dance of Dragons – the Targaryen Civil Conflict that was often referenced in GoT for ripping aside Westeros – can be tackled throughout the sequence.

GoT writer George R.R. Martin stated earlier in 2020: “For what it’s value, those that have learn Hearth & Blood will realise it incorporates sufficient supplies for a dozen reveals.

“I can say that there can be dragons. Everybody else has stated that, so why not me?”

We reported earlier the Targaryen household can be entrance and centre all through House of the Dragon.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, stated after the present’s announcement: “The Game of Thrones universe is so wealthy with tales. We sit up for exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros together with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

What’s additionally been confirmed is that Colony creator Ryan Condal is the present runner, whereas GoT director Miguel Sapochnik will direct each the pilot and the 10-episode season.

For those who’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV information.