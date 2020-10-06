Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon casts Paddy Considine as King Viserys I

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has forged its first main position: English actor Paddy Considine will play the benevolent King Viserys I in the vastly anticipated HBO/Sky Atlantic sequence.

Considine is one of Britain’s most compelling, charismatic actors. In latest instances he’s starred in Peaky Blinders, The Demise of Stalin, The Outsider, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher and is presently in the HBO/Sky Atlantic restricted miniseries The Third Day, co-starring Jude Legislation.

He’ll convey gravitas and humanity to the position of King Viserys I, who’s chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Previous King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Nice Council at Harrenhal.

Selection reported that Viserys was a heat, type and respectable man whose primarily ambition is to fulfil has grandfather’s needs.

George RR Martin fans will recall that Viserys I dominated over Westeros round 100 years after Aegon’s Conquest. His kids, Rhaenyra and Aegon II, would finally struggle a bloody civil battle over his throne that grew to become recognized as the Dance of Dragons.

Considine can also be a gifted author and director, creating the uncompromising options Tyrannosaur (2011) and Journeyman (2017), and he has collaborated with This Is England creator Shane Meadows on a spread of initiatives, together with Lifeless Man’s Footwear and A Room for Romeo Brass

House of the Dragon is about a couple of centuries previous to the occasions of Game of Thrones and the story of the House Targaryen will unfold over 10 episodes. It’s anticipated to air someday in 2022.

Martin co-created House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal, based mostly on Martin’s guide Fireplace & Blood.

Selection reported that HBO beforehand scrapped a Game of Thrones prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts, only one of a raft of spun-off ideas it developed however which haven’t seen he gentle of day.

