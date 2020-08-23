Game Of Thrones Prequel House Of The Dragon: What’s Going On With The TV Adaptation Of Fire And Blood

Followers of Game of Thrones who have been left with a nasty style of their mouth after the divisive remaining season thought they have been in for some excellent news shortly after the sequence got here to an finish when HBO introduced that it had ordered one other sequence from the works of fantasy author George R.R. Martin. Titled House of the Dragon, the prequel sequence would function a Fire and Blood adaptation that might observe the rise of House Targaryen and would happen centuries earlier than the occasions of the award-winning epic.

But it surely has been practically a yr for the reason that present was introduced within the fall of 2019 and nonetheless there’s not a lot to point out for it, leaving many followers questioning what is going on on with the sequence and after they can count on to see Aegon Targaryen, and his military of dragons, in all their glory.