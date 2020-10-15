Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon filming location revealed

HBO has confirmed that its Game of Thrones spin-off sequence House of the Dragon will likely be filmed at Watford’s Leavesden Studios – the identical web site as the Harry Potter movies.

In response to UK Manufacturing Information, manufacturing on the new sequence is at present scheduled to start at the Studios in January 2021 (though that could possibly be pre-production fairly than precise capturing) with a launch date anticipated to comply with a while in 2022.

The selection of studio marks a departure from the important sequence, with Northern Eire having been used as a base for manufacturing on all eight sequence of Game of Thrones – though filming additionally passed off in Croatia, Spain, Morocco, Malta and Iceland.

In addition to getting used for the Harry Potter movies, Leavesden Studios has been the base for a lot of different excessive profile Warner Bros initiatives, with the upcoming The Batman at present filming there.

House of the Dragon will likely be the first of many deliberate Game of Thrones spin-offs, and is about a couple of centuries previous to the occasions of the mega HBO fantasy sequence.

The sequence, primarily based on George RR Martin’s e-book Hearth & Blood will inform the story of the House Targaryen over 10 episodes and was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal.

Final week the first main casting new was introduced for the sequence, with Paddy Considine set to play King Viserys I, who’s chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Outdated King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Nice Council at Harrenhal.

HBO had beforehand scrapped an additional Game of Thrones prequel sequence following a pilot starring Naomi Watts, and is believed to be engaged on a variety of different initiatives.

When you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.