‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Indira Varma Is Positive For Coronavirus

March 30, 2020
Indira Varma who’s the star of the “Sport of Thrones” has declared that she is contaminated with the coronavirus. 

After two days of analysis, Kristofer Hivju who labored together with her confirmed that he’s additionally COVID-19 constructive. 

Indira Varma shared the message on Instagram for her followers that “I’m in mattress with it and it’s not good. Keep protected and wholesome and be variety to your fellow folks,”. Attributable to coronavirus, the shoot is on maintain which could be very dangerous information for the director.

Varma additionally posts some rehearsal pictures and writes on Instagram that “So unhappy our and so many different reveals all over the world have gone darkish affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be again quickly and urge you all (and the government) to assist us after we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic)”.  

NOt solely Varma and Hivju but in addition Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews among the many Hollywood celebrities who contracted the coronavirus.

