A quantity of stars from HBO’s epic fantasy collection Game of Thrones will reunite to play a sport of Dungeons and Dragons for charity.

D&D’s Roll with Benefit occasion sees well-known faces create their very own characters within the iconic sport and go on a deadly quest to save the day – all streamed remotely from the protection of their properties, of course.

Leisure Weekly introduced that Daniel Portman (Podrick), Gemma Whelan (Yara), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), and Natalia Tena (Osha) will participate in a particular reunion sport, which comes roughly a 12 months for the reason that collection aired its remaining episode.

The star-studded lineup was introduced on this teaser video posted to the official D&D YouTube channel, which provides an perception into what the occasion has in retailer.

In addition to the Game of Thrones forged members, a quantity of different well-known actors will likely be collaborating in Roll with Benefit, together with Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil), Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow), Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo) and David Harbour (Stranger Issues).

The video games will likely be dwell streamed on the Dungeons and Dragons web site ranging from Thursday 18th June at 10am PT (which is 6pm BST), to increase cash for Crimson Nostril Day, which launched in america in 2015.

Game of Thrones is accessible to stream on NOW TV. If you happen to’re wanting for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.