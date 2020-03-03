Game Of Thrones: What Are The Cast Members Doing Now?

Maisie Williams makes her X-Males debut when The New Mutants lastly hits theaters on April 3. She performs Rahne Sinclair, aka Wolfsbane, a Scottish mutant who shape-shifts right into a wolf. Maisie Williams is at present producing a brief movie with Lowri Roberts. She additionally has two tasks within the post-production section. The first is a sequence referred to as Two Weeks to Reside, a couple of girl happening a secret mission to honor her father, who died unexpectedly when she was youthful. The different venture is a film referred to as The House owners. It’s a couple of group of associates who attempt to plan a housebreaking, however issues get out of hand. In 2019, she additionally launched a social media platform referred to as Daisie. It goals to be a networking web site for creatives seeking to collaborate on tasks, and to assist newcomers obtain publicity for his or her work.