Game of workers’ figures: one crore laborers returned home during Corona period, Bihar-UP the most

Migrant Laborers Data: During the Corona period, how many Panjabi laborers returned to their homes, some died on the way. On this, the central government first said that we do not have data on how many workers died. But then later figures were introduced in Parliament, according to which, more than one crore migrant laborers returned to their homes due to lockdown and a total of 97 laborers were killed by 9 September. The Union Minister of Labor and Employment Affairs has given this information to the Parliament.

Most workers returned home from UP-Bihar

The minister shared the state-wise data of workers who returned to their homes due to Corona and according to the available data, the largest number of migrant laborers were Uttar Pradesh (32.5 lakh), Bihar (15 lakh) and West Bengal (13.8 lakh). ), But the data of the workers returned to the 12 states and union territories is not available with the government.

Special trains run for laborers

Railway and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told in Parliament that the Indian Railways ran special trains to take home the migrant laborers during the Corona period. From May 1 to August 31, 4,621 labor trains were run and through these 63.19 lakh laborers were transported to their homes in every corner of the country.

Free food-packaged water given to laborers in train

In response to the facilities provided to the migrant laborers by the Railways, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Railways provided food worth 1.96 crore and packaged water worth 2.19 crore to the passengers of Shramik Special Train. At the same time, 46.2 lakh miles (food) and bottled water was made available to the laborers during the yatra by the state governments.

Most trains reached Bihar-UP

According to the data given by the ministry, Gujarat had asked for 1033 trains for migrant laborers and Maharashtra had 817 trains. According to the data, 1627 and 1726 trains arrived in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively. According to statistics, 45 percent of the workers are from UP and Bihar. The Railways did not take any kind of fare from the workers. The Shramik Special trains were booked by the state governments or representatives of the state governments. The states received a revenue of Rs 433 crore.