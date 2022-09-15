Game Pass is updated with an exclusive feature on PC

A few years have passed since Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service, was released and began to become the cornerstone of the company’s strategy. Since then, he has grown and matured a lot, something he has also done your client on PC. With its September update, it just keeps getting better.

And it is that normally the updates that we usually cover have to do with the service catalog itself. Games to come, games to go… but this time we are facing functions that will be, at least for now, exclusive for computer gamers.

Have you ever considered starting a game, but didn’t know if it was too long (or even too short) for your liking? Game Pass makes it easy for you thanks to its implementation of HowLongToBeat. The community website is dedicated to measuring the duration of titlesand now you can see that from the Xbox app itself.

Having metrics to reveal how long the games campaign lasts, the time you need to invest to finish your title with the most important extras, and also the hours needed to finish it 100%, this will make you have pretty reliable data of what you can expect from your games.

But the thing does not end here. Those at Redmond want the Game Pass experience to be as seamless as possible. The September client update makes this start 15% faster and conduct searches that take 20% less time to return results. We are, of course, facing a good month for the Microsoft service.