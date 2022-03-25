Game Pass registers more participation and user spending, but for Phil Spencer there is no “winning model”

The company shares new data on player trends after subscribing to the service.

Xbox Game Pass has surprised us since its inception, but those from Redmond are still focused on giving us more news to enjoy video games. This is especially noticeable in a catalog that continues to grow and updates that seek to improve the user experience. All this effort has resulted in million subscribed users to the platform and, as we know today, trends that indicate the good work of Microsoft.

Users play 40% more titles after subscribing to Xbox Game PassFocusing first on the data announced by the company in a video aimed at developers, Xbox has registered higher levels of participation and spending of its members after joining Game Pass, which connects the platform with the opportunity to discover new adventures. In this sense, the company explains that users play 40% more titles after subscribing to the service and, in addition to this, they explore a 30% more genres.

Game Pass members spend 50% more on gamesAs expected, this affects the player’s intentions to acquire deliveries that have caught his attention, and that is why the platform has also observed a 50% increase in the investment of users for new digital adventures. Following this line, a 60% spending on the purchase of games, a 45% in the additional content and a 45% in consumable items.

Which, consequently, generates a growth of the 300% on indie creator profits that include their games in Game Pass. As Microsoft explains in its presentation, “independent developers have seen a triple-digit increase for their pay-to-play titles when compared to the period prior to the game’s launch on Game Pass.”

With this data in hand, the Xbox team has reason to celebrate the success of Xbox Game Pass. But this growth is not limited to the purely economic and, focusing on the player experience, it also represents a great access to our sector: “Members currently spend 50% more, so it really the barrier to entry has been lowered and has created a new market that loves video games and gaming experiences that would never have existed otherwise,” he says. Sarah Bonddirector of ecosystem at Xbox.

I believe that our strength in the industry comes from the diversity of business modelsPhil SpencerTo these thoughts is added the same Phil Spenceras seen in a video published by Microsoft (via Tom Warren). Because, after all, what has been achieved with Xbox Game Pass is not the only way forward: “I am incredibly proud of the role that Game Pass has had not only in our first party games, but also in indie games and in fantastic games. that people are finding. But I also want to clarify that for us at Xbox there is no single business model that we think will win“.

“It’s really about diversity in business models“Spencer opines. “Fundamentally I think our strength in the video game industry comes from the diversity of business models and the strength of them. We at Xbox definitely invest in business models that developers ask for and make sure they thrive so that every year we see cool new experiences on our platform that might never have been built if the business model capability wasn’t there on our platform.”

Of course, Phil Spencer has reiterated on multiple occasions that Xbox Game Pass is one of the industry’s next steps, and that is why he always had great confidence in his success. So, with a huge catalog and subscribers that are not only growing in number, but also adapt their tendencies to the servicethere is no doubt that Game Pass has established itself as a platform to be reckoned with.

