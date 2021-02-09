GAME pronounces on offenses on Twitter

Chain stores GAME has issued a release recent on the Twitter network where warns platform users that they will not tolerate disrespect. You can see it below:

Notice about offensive comments on our TWITTER account: pic.twitter.com/IbUXgRFwcd – GAME Spain (@VideojuegosGAME) February 9, 2021

As you can see, the chain is tired of insults and fouls, so they invite that if someone has a complaint, address them through the official means, be it in the customer service department, the complaint and claims sheet or even go to consumption. But from now on, if someone releases something outrageous, they will be blocked by the account.

It is a way to combat users with an easy trigger for insults and unpleasant expressions, something that sometimes, unfortunately, abounds in the networks.

A few months ago, unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis meant that some were unable to reopen their doors after the temporary closure that the country suffered during home confinement caused by the current health crisis.