Game Stop announces massive layoffs in full millionaire investment by NFT

The wave of layoffs has also affected the workers of the Game Informer medium.

As Axios collects, Game Stop Announces Mass Layoffs for the popular video game sales chain and also for Game Informer, a means of communication that is part of the American company. The exact number of layoffs is not known at the moment, but a Reddit informant claims that around 20% of workers have lost their jobs.

Most of these layoffs have been people hired in the last year. However, Yahoo reports that the informant suggests that no one who works in the NFT department has been fired, which reaffirms Game Stop’s commitment to controversial non-fungible tokens. Game Stop’s NFT platform was already created at the end of May.

Game Stop’s NFT platform was already created at the end of May

Game Stop has been experiencing a major crisis in recent years. Buying shares of Reddit users has not been effective enough to keep the company afloat. Some heavy weights inside the company they don’t get rid either as is the case of the financial director of Game Stop, Mike Recupero, who has also been dismissed.

Axios picks up that Matt Furlong, CEO de Game Stoppoints out that they have made this decision with the aim of reducing costs and “switch to an intense owner mindset“. He also asserts that leaders are in a better position to understand their “transformation needs”.