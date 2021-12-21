GameCenter, Huawei’s gaming platform, details improvements to the experience for players and developers

The platform was activated in Europe in 2020, and has accumulated user feedback to include news.

In recent years, we have seen the video game industry grow to unimaginable levels in the world. mobile market, a device that is very popular in countries like India. This increase in players has led Huawei to launch GameCenter, a platform that arrived in Europe in 2020 to bring communities together and offer a substantial benefits plan. In this sense, GameCenter has presented some news that improve the experience for gamers and developers, something he has done through a day in which 3DJuegos has also participated.

On the one hand, the platform presents new functionalities such as Preorders, which increases user installations among advantages such as multiple visibility slots, silent download to improve the conversion rate and push messages. In addition to this, GameCenter also launches the possibility of playing in Early Access, which will help collect information on the performance of titles on different Huawei phones and will be available to developers.

49% of the video game market share corresponds to mobile gamesRachel CervantesBut the news does not end there, as Huawei has also unveiled improvements focused on gamers and developers of mobile video games. Starting with the first, the Chinese brand will reward the consumption of micropayments with Huawei Points, which will be accumulated based on user spending and will allow purchase of other games, as well as downloadable content. And, for players who invest more than 500 euros a month in the application, a VIP program in which additional Huawei Points coupons are offered, providing up to 25% discount in your purchases.

As for the creation of video games, Huawei has also advanced news for mobile game developers. In this sense, they have been announced funds for professionals in the sector, global marketing resources, personalized promotion models and a strategic collaboration with advertising and joint launch with other products. In addition, Huawei does not want games to be quickly forgotten, and that is why it ensures a longer life cycle with marketing campaigns, communication of new versions of titles and rewards for Early Access players.

Huawei has been working closely with Tencent to explore new ways to play, as the mobile market is more and more popular among video game users. Because, as Raquel Cervantes, a 3DJuegos collaborator, recalled during the presentation day, “in 2020 this industry had a turnover of 174.9 billion dollars, and 49% of the market share of video games corresponds to mobile games “.

More about: Huawei, GameCenter and Phones.