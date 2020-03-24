Gamedec: 10 Minutes of Cyberpunk-Themed RPG Gameplay



Gamedec first caught our eye last 12 months with an impressive debut trailer. It’s a cyberpunk-themed, isometric-perspective RPG by means of which you play a detective who solves crimes in digital worlds.

Now, as building has come alongside, the group at Ashnar Studios has despatched alongside a model new 10-minute gameplay video (see it above) strolling you by way of one of probably the most crimes you’ll have the ability to resolve. Join Head of Manufacturing Magdalena Cielecka as she take you by way of Gamedec’s worldwide. You’ll moreover take a look at eight screenshots from an early work-in-progress assemble below.

Gamedec’s Kickstarter launches March 25 at 7am PT/10am ET. The game has no set liberate date as of however.

