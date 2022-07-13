Gameplay of canceled DOOM 4 revealed, which “was too much like Call of Duty”

id Software itself has released more game materials to help preserve video games.

If you don’t remember DOOM 4, let me tell you that this is a project canceled by id Software in 2013 because both the study and Bethesda they did not consider it to be up to the franchise. We already saw videos of him at the time, but now more materials have been revealed that you can see on these lines.

DOOM 4 was canceled in 2013 by id Software.It is a video with gameplay that has been shared with the video game documentary channel No Clip in order to promote the environment preservation. In it we see a playable section of DOOM 4 itself, as well as sketches and animations corresponding to DOOM 2016, which was the one that finally saw the light.

One of the reasons for the cancellation of the fourth numbered installment was that those responsible considered that the series’ own identity was missing. In fact, they claimed it looked too much like call of dutyand some of that slips into the gameplay snippet featured in the video.

The sound effects and music have not been changed since, so everything looks just as it did at the time. However, it seems that id Software was right with the decision to give the reboot a spin, since they achieved a very strong game that did offer similar sensations to the original, which also allowed them to further develop DOOM Eternal.

