Gamepolis confirms tournaments, conferences, contests and more than 300 activities in its face-to-face event

The festival will be held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga from July 22 to 24.

Two years have passed since Gamepolis held its last face-to-face festival, but its organizers are already prepared for an eighth edition that brings with it a good handful of activities for any video game enthusiast. The event will feature the presence of companies such as Nintendo, Ubisoft or Epic Games, but the general trend of the festival will focus on giving us tournaments, conferences, contests and, ultimately, more than 300 activities.

Nintendo will offer an area of ​​​​1,000 square meters to play its most recent titlesAlthough Gamepolis was already warming up for a few weeks, it is now that the full program of the event has been revealed. This one, to be held from July 22 to 24 at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, will allow us to enjoy this hobby through tournaments such as the R6 Spain Nationals finals, the Rainbow Six Siege national league, or the Fall Guys Epic Match, which will show the competition among sixty content creators for winning a charity check of 1,000 euros, which they can give to an NGO of their choice.

Beyond this, the festival will also leave a space for a round table that will analyze the challenges of women in the world of videogames and will host the Indie Zone, in which fifty studios from Spain will present their games and compete for prizes of the Indie Gala, among other initiatives. In addition, during the three days of Gamepolis, the parade of the Storm Circuitthe official amateur league for League of Legends and Valorant.

As expected, all these activities are complemented by the possibility of trying games from companies such as Nintendo, which offers a exclusive area of 1,000 square meters to enjoy your titles. Of course, these are more than enough reasons for every player from Malaga or the surrounding area to consider attending the eighth edition of Gamepolis, although you can always check the event’s website for all the details.

