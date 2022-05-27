Games that, like V Rising, killed it overnight: great PC viral hits that we didn’t see coming

Overnight successes are a curious phenomenon in the video game. We are no longer just talking about titles that were inaccessible yesterday and after officially launching they amassed a spectacular number of players; but of proposals that were overshadowed for a long time until someone lit the fuse of success, where Among Us comes to mind for all of us.

V Rising is the latest in a huge list that for some time now is providing us with very interesting titles that perhaps otherwise would not have entered our radar. However, and although it may seem strange, the Stunlock Studios title has very light and very important differences to the rest of the games that we can find on this list such as Among Us or Fall Guys, very interesting gamesalways multiplayer, but had a very particular feature: its accessibility.

The vampire MMO it is less accessible than its peers on this list. We are talking about a massive multiplayer experience that, unlike Fall Guys, for example, is much less permissive with players who want short and light experiences. There is an audience for everyone, of course, but what does V Rising have to be grabbing everyone’s attention? Well, apart from the success and popularity that Twitch gives, its conceptthe cornerstone of V Rising and the curiosity that spawns the game do very striking.

Therefore, today we want to remember those games like V Rising that killed him overnight. Many of them took time, others were just flashy and “cannon fodder” of Twitch, but all of them with a very clear characteristic: their success not only made their development studios change their minds, but they got a enormous visibility that otherwise they would not have achieved.

Among Us – 2018





Peak Players on Steam: 438,524 concurrent players

Opinions: Very positive

Sales: 10 million copies on Steam

The king in this “games with incredible and unexpected growth”. Keep in mind that many games suffer from a resounding boom on the day of their launch, but for Innersloth its multiplayer proposal did not work until 2 years later, with a sequel in the works. Yes, many of you may not know it, but Among Us as such was going to cease to exist for focus on one sequel -something that was discarded and ended up being part of the game itself-, but accumulating a total of more than 13 million hours views on Twitch makes you rethink if it’s worth dividing the community.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – 2020





We are not talking about a tremendously independent game, although in terms of budget it is. Fall Guys was produced and edited by Devolver Digital, a by no means unknown company that has sponsored interesting indies over the years, and also had a place at E3 2019. Even so, comparisons with the classic Takeshi’s castleits attractive visual style and, above all, its conception as psuedo-battle royale at a time when the genre amply stood out, they placed it in a place privileged that same summer placing it ahead of big titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and Destiny 2.

Phasmophobia – 2020





The terror always has a huge attractive for the player, and small, standalone experiences are often very appealing. We are talking, in this case, about a title slightly similar to Among Us. Not by theme, of course, but Phasmophobia did not stand out until several months after its release. The success of this independent terror even led its developers to rethink the roadmap of the early accesswith a period of one year and few updates, to broaden perspectives and offer great y noticeable updates. The result? Phasmophobia is still in early access, but it enjoys a community of over 10,000 players up to date and Extremely Positive reviews on Steam, though recognition on Twitch is less noticeable these days.

Five Nights at Freddy’s – 2014





Maximum Players on Steam: Unknown

Opinions: Very positive

Sales: Unknown, about 27 million copies on all platforms

The work of Scott Cawthon It was talked about during the first years of the last decade. We are talking about a saga that for the most veteran player has been “perverted” and reformulated too many times, but its success is unquestionable. Twitch at that time did not have the pull of now -in fact it had only been 3 years since its creation-, and YouTube was the driving agent of this success. Hundreds of thousands of content creators posted gameplays, let’s play and theories to each one more conspiracy about a game that drank from that doubt and some script holes created with the head to let the player fill them. Five Nights at Freddy’s it didn’t cost muchCawthon developed it solo with the tools at his disposal, but the title generated a daily income of $12,879 during their first month of life, which translated to approximately 4,694 times a day.

Valheim – 2021

Iron Gate Studio hardly foresaw Valheim’s success, and neither did we. Since its early access release, Valheim has achieved a success so much critical as commercial, being praised as a “rare exception” to a fairly polished game despite its current state. The indie title benefited from the success of Rust by offering a massive multiplayer where its two pillars are survival and crafteo of materials.

Dread Hunger – 2022





Peak Players on Steam: 107,820 concurrent players

Opinions: Varied

Sales: 731,000 copies on Steam

The newest on the list, if we don’t count V Rising himself. The title of some unknown Dread Hunger Team hit the market on January 26, but it was not until February and March that the multiplayer did not busted the list on Steam. The game benefits from that aforementioned terror that worked so well for Five Nights at Freddy’s, but also from curiosity, and that is that Dread Hunger moves in a curious terrain of urban legend. This title drinks from the legend of HMS Terrora British navy ship that ran aground on arctic ice, its crew apparently succumbing to the craziness and the cannibalism. Even so, Dread Hunger bets on giving a slight fantastic touch, something that has translated into a maximum peak of 107,820 playersalthough it seems that curiosity has not been so positive on Steam.