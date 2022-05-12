Graphic adventures never go out of style, being a much-loved genre among players and finding great exponents such as Monkey Island or Broken Sword, however, the catalog goes further and there are real gems waiting to be discovered, therefore, in the following guide we want to recommend you 5 unknown titles that you cannot miss.

5 graphic adventures that are hidden gems: games you can’t miss

1.Little Kite

Graphic adventures are usually associated, generally, with humor. However, there are some who decide to explore especially hard topics being Little Kite one of them. Developed by Anate Studio, we will learn from the perspective of a young child what it means to live with a broken family. Not a particularly long title, but very impressive.





2.Fran Bow

Fran Bow decides to opt for the terror and, although a Tim Burton style is followed, the truth is that we are going to find a certain brutality. Fran is a girl who, as a result of a terrible accident, ends up in a psychiatric hospital from which she has to escape using her medication to alternate between reality and the “Other World”. This adventure explores complex issues such as mental illness and seeks to make the player doubt reality.





3.Darkestville Castle

We return to humor with a title that has inspirations from Monkey Island. In Darkestville Castle, Epic Llama puts us in the shoes of an “evil” demon who wants to terrorize a town without much success. However, everything changes when the Romero brothers arrive at the place ready to hunt him down.





4.The Procession to Calvary

And speaking of humor, The Procession to the Calvary makes use of the most bizarre to reinterpret works of art and laugh at all kinds of situations without any type of filter. A title full of cultural references, but reinterpreted from a current perspective that will bring us a lot of fun.





5.Mutropolis

This title developed by Pirita Studio allows us to embark on an exploration adventure in the purest Atlantis style in search of a lost city. With a good dose of humor, we will find funny dialogues, strident characters and the occasional dose of mystery.