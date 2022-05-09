games you can’t miss

The metroidvania genre is one of the public’s favorites, although as in almost any genre there are a handful of little-known gameshidden gems that you may not know about and that can give you many hours of entertainment and enjoyment.

Although all the games are of the metroidvania genre, each one has a distinct graphic style and some features that make them unique. Let’s see how many you know.

Don’t miss these 6 hidden gems of the metroidvania genre

Necrosphere

The main pillar of this game is its simple graphic section and its commitment to a simple control system. However, it demonstrates in a more than reliable way that a LOT can be done with little, and If you like different adventures you will love this.





Haiku The Robot

It’s metroidvania so cute It is getting more and more followers over time, and it is that beyond its graphic section it has very refined controls and a more than decent difficulty. A game that will surprise those who are looking for proposals similar to Hollow Knight.





Alwa’s Legacy

In 2020 this metroidvania arrived with a graphic section in which we find one of the best pixel art remembered. If you are looking for a visually beautiful game that also has a good handful of puzzles and cool interactions (combat is something more secondary) you will love it.





dandara

What makes Dandara so special is that it is a metroidvania in which the movement is unique: the only way is go jumping choosing the direction before each jump. This results in a really demanding game where you’re going to struggle to get used to how things work.





Gato Roboto

What makes Gato Roboto so special is that the game has a clearly retro aesthetic and its protagonist is a very nice cat. There are two very different modes: the cat in the combat suit and the cat without said suit, a mode in which the enemies will kill us with a single blow. A short experience and at the foot that you might like.





Timespinner

The last game on the list is reminiscent of the titles of this genre that came out on the Game Boy Advance. Far from being perfect, Timespinner has a few issues that make it a bit rough around the edges. However, its time travel mechanics are really interesting, and if you are nostalgic for old school metroidvania you will love this one.