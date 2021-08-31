Gamescom 2021: Blasphemous Declares Sequel and New Loose DLC, All in One Improbable Cinematic Trailer

One of the crucial closing surprises at Gamescom 2021 used to be Blasphemous, who took it upon himself to do the one factor he is aware of find out how to do: depart no person detached. The motion and platform online game has introduced a brand new DLC, which can arrive on the finish of the yr and can function a hyperlink for a sequel dated 2023. Nearly not anything!

The Recreation Kitchen introduced at Gamescom that it’s going to free up the Wounds of Eventide DLC later this yr, in particular in December. It’s going to be FREE and can give get entry to to the real finishing of Blasphemous and that may lay the groundwork for its sequel, which we discuss subsequent.

“Sign up for the Penitent in his ultimate judgment on Blasphemous with the revealing of the sport’s newest bankruptcy, Wounds of Eventide, to be had free of charge on December 9, in addition to a teaser for the sequel coming in 2023.”

As for the sequel to Blasphemous or Blasphemous 2, its builders have already got to work on it and feature showed that it’s an immediate continuation: “We’re excited to announce that we have got began paintings at the sequel to Blasphemous, the neighborhood has proven numerous love for the primary recreation and we will be able to’t wait to percentage extra when we will be able to.“The Recreation Kitchen says in a commentary.

Blasphemous is a 2D facet scrolling recreation that has the entire just right issues about riotous motion and Metroidvania components. The online game has won a number of updates and enhancements, together with the addition of voices to the characters.

Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide can be to be had free of charge on December 9 and Blasphemous 2 will arrive in 2023, if there aren’t any setbacks.