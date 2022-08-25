Gamescom 2022: The Future Games Show left more than 50 video game previews and announcements

The Future Games Show It arrived within the framework of the Gamescom 2022 conference and, since it could not stay behind the Opening Night Live, announced a list of more than 50 games . The conference was organized as always by GamesRadar+, the iconic video game specialist media that was founded in 1999.

guided by Christopher Judge y Danielle Bisutti (the voices of Kratos and Freya from God of War 2018), the event lasted about 75 minutes and did not stop for a second in showing the experiences that will come to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

What were the highlights of The Future Games Show?

The Chant (Prime Mater)

A horror game to watch: The Chant is a third-person game that tells the story of a journey that begins as a supposed spiritual retreat and ends in a confrontation with a strange cult that seems to control monsters. The Prime Mater proposal will arrive on November 3 on PC, PS5 and Xbox and will ask all players to think about how to survive on a remote island that is filled with dangerous evil creatures.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy (Baby Robot Games)

A stealth adventure with cell-shaded graphics invites players to embody Ayana, an android who manipulates shadows and seeks to discover her past in a hostile reality.

Deliver Us Mars (KeokeN Interactive)

Officially dated February 2nd, Deliver Us Mars showed the experience of Kathy Johannson, an earthling astronaut who must recover the ships that colonized Mars and can be used to endanger humanity. KeokeN Interative’s new single player game will be available on PC and consoles.

Backfirewall (Naraven Games)

The nice indie from Naraven Games takes advantage of the curiosity of the players with a nice adventure where the update assistant refuses to be eliminated along with its operating system. With a proposal of puzzles and platforms, Blackfirewall will be released this year on consoles and PCs.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me (Supermassive Games)

The successful horror anthology distributed by Bandai Namco returns in November with a new self-contained episode that seems to be inspired by the “The Game of Fear” franchise. As is characteristic of the saga, all the choices made in this narrative experience can save or doom the characters, even more so when faced with bizarre puzzles created by completely out of character enemies.

The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games)

Praised by the award-winning Lucas Pope, Color Gray Games’ game proposes a graphic mystery where players must solve a series of murders with a graphic section from the ’90s.

Off the grid (Gunzilla Games)

First teaser for Gunzilla’s new battleroyale

As the end of The Future Games Show, “Off the grid” returned, the battle royale with a cyberpunk background that aims to stop the massification of proposals such as SUPER PEOPLE. Although specific gameplay details have yet to be revealed, the game’s trailer closed with the caption “Part One,” leaving gamers wondering what the rest of the trailer will show.

What other games were discussed at the Future Games Show?

-The Gap

– Rooted

-Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen

-Hypercharge: Unboxed

-Snaccoon

-Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

-Floodland

-The Last Case of Benedict Fox

-A Little to the Left

-Faerie Afterlight

-Moonshine Inc

-Gloomwood

-The Wandering Village

-Power Chord

-NeverAwake

-The Fabulous Fear Machine

-Year: Change

-Misc: A Tiny Tale

-Goat Simulator 3

-Wizardy: The Five Ordeals

-AfterImage

-Soulstice

-Phantom Hellcat

-Edge of Sanity

-Falconeer Chronicles

-The Last Worker

-Hotel Arquitect

-Grid Force: Mask of the Goddess

-Sker Ritual

-Do Not Feed The Monkeys 2099

-Moonrider

-Park Beyond

-Scheme

-Pharaoh: A New Era

-Dome-King Cabbage

-The Great War: Western Front

-Age of Darkness: Final Stand

-The Knight Witch

-Marauders

-Bravery & Greed

-Hokko Life

-Sunday Gold

-Thymesia

-Ship of Fools

-SCP: Secret Files

-Tesla degree 2

-EXP: Was trauma

-Hellsweeper VR

-Stray Blade

-Crossfire Legion

-God of Rock

-Lightyear Frontier

-System Shock

-Layers of Fears

