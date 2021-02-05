GameStop Documentary Announced – Variety

Non-fiction movie and tv studio XTR and documentary manufacturing firm Optimist are partnering up for a characteristic documentary concerning the GameStop, WallStreetBets and brief squeeze motion.

“This story remains to be evolving every day,” director Chris Temple stated. “It’s so vital to have a powerful, nuanced documentary that may seize this landmark second because it unfolds, by means of the attitude of the important thing individuals and forces which can be shaping it.”

Temple and Zach Ingrasci will direct the untitled GameStop documentary, with Jenna Kelly producing and Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob government producing. The movie was launched with a Kickstarter fundraiser and is already conducting interviews.

“The Robinhood GameStop saga is shaping as much as be one of the vital thrilling tales of the yr, with far reaching penalties about the way forward for the monetary markets and America’s distaste for the usual institutional traders,” Lacob stated. “Much like Fyre Pageant, America is infatuated with these occasions and we’re excited to provide audiences the total image, particularly because it continues to unfold.”

The information comes following an announcement earlier this week {that a} characteristic movie adaptation of the GameStop-stock market saga is within the works. Oscar winner Mark Boal (“The Harm Locker,” “Zero Darkish Thirty”) is writing the script, with Noah Centineo set to star in a serious position.

MGM additionally just lately picked up the rights to writer Ben Mezrich’s e-book proposal, “The Delinquent Community,” which additionally dives into the Wall Avenue fiasco. Grand Central Publishing plans to publish the e-book within the fall.

All three initiatives are being developed individually.