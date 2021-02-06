GameStop Film in Development at HBO

A scripted GameStop movie is in improvement at HBO.

The undertaking hails from govt producers Andrew Ross Sorkin of TBTF Productions, Len Amato of Crash&Salvage, and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Tv.

The movie is described as exploring how a populist rebellion of social media day merchants beat Wall Avenue at their very own recreation, turning the inventory market the other way up and shaking the monetary world to its core.

That is the most recent onscreen undertaking set as much as element the continuing inventory market saga round GameStop. A characteristic documentary was introduced simply yesterday, whereas earlier this week a characteristic movie adaptation from author Mark Boal (“The Harm Locker,” “Zero Darkish Thirty”) was introduced, with Noah Centineo set to star in a significant function. MGM additionally just lately picked up the rights to creator Ben Mezrich’s ebook proposal, “The Delinquent Community,” which additionally dives into the Wall Avenue fiasco. Grand Central Publishing plans to publish the ebook in the autumn.

Sorkin is the co-creator of the Showtime drama “Billions,” which is about in the world of hedge funds. He’s additionally the creator of the 2008 monetary disaster ebook “Too Massive to Fail,” and co-produced a movie adaptation beforehand for HBO Movies, which was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards.

He’s repped by CAA.

Amato is the previous head of HBO Movies. Throughout his time there, HBO Movies received 43 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globes, profitable the Excellent Made For Tv Film Emmy in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Amato additionally developed and govt produced 2008’s “Recount,” which garnered 3 Emmy Awards together with Greatest Made for Tv film, and resulted in an Emmy for Amato as govt producer.

Blum, founding father of Blumhouse, is a three-time Academy Award-nominee, a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winner, and a two-time Peabody Award-winning producer. Blumhouse is thought for producing high-quality movie and tv initiatives on micro-budgets, with Blum having produced over 150 motion pictures and TV exhibits thus far.