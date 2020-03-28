GameStop to close at least 320 stores in 2020

U.S. retailer GameStop plans to close to a minimal of 320 retailers in 2020 as a result of it pushes ahead with its “de-densification plan.” …
1 hour in the past
Gaming
Go away a remark
U.S. retailer GameStop plans to close to a minimal of 320 retailers in 2020 as a result of it pushes ahead with its “de-densification plan.” …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment