GameStop’s NFT marketplace sold copies of unlicensed games: second controversy in its first month of life for not moderating

GameStop’s NFT marketplace has been used to sell unlicensed copies of video games. This space has only been open for a month and this is its second major controversy: not long ago, the marketplace had an NFT version of a 9/11 victim falling from the skyscraperand the company was heavily criticized for not moderating this non-fungible token trading space.





According to news published in outlets like ArsTechnica and PC Gamer, a vendor named Nathan Ello posted a collection dubbed “NiFTy Arcade” at GameStop’s NFT Marketplace, which included a number of indie games that it did not have permission to distribute. The seller he made nearly 8.4 ETH — about $14,000 — before GameStop pulled the plug your account and freeze it.

Of course, the NFT versions of the unlicensed games that were sold are now available to buyers, regardless of the suspension GameStop applied. This means that the developers behind these games would only be rewarded if Ello, the vendor, keeps the promise he made after the scandal to share the profits.

The 25 hardest games in history

A marketplace that came sweeping

Last July, shortly after the launch of the video game retailer’s non-fungible token (NFT) market GameStop reported its great early success among JPEG collectors. It managed to generate more than 5,000 ETH (about $7.2 million) in trading volume between its launch on July 11 and July 19.

A figure that doubled the volume of NFTs sold in total by Coinbase, according to data compiled by CoinDesk. On that day, July 19, it was published that the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange had made 1,913 ETH (about 2.8 million dollars) in sales since its public launch on May 4, according to data from Dune Analytics. Most of the money for GameStop at its launch came from the MetaBoy project, the highest grossing in the market since launch.