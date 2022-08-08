GameStop’s NFT marketplace sold unlicensed games, developers claim

The “products” have already been withdrawn, once again generating dust in the sector about these assets.

Perhaps without the great success expected by its promoters, the world of NFTs continues to advance through the video game industry hand in hand with big brands. That is the case of GameStop, one of the main commercial establishments in the sector, which according to some complaints published by Ars Technica would have used it for its NFT trade. indie releases without permission from their creators.

As we can read on the specialized portal, Nathan Ello, who created the NiFTy Arcade collection with independent games such as Worm Nom Nom, Galactic Wars y Rogue Fleetdid not seek the approval of their authors for at least two of them, being excluded from any settlement for related profits.

If someone wanted to pay back the money they earned from my work, it would be in the form of shitty cryptoKyrstian MajewskiThe collection in question provides “Interactive NFT” linked to HTML5 games that could be played entirely from an owner’s crypto wallet. For this, he looked for open source proposals approved for commercial use, although as can be seen, the investigation was not entirely successful. Faced with this rejection, the promoter offered the money collected to the original developers and eliminated the collection, but those involved do not agree with the situation.

“My work was sold for profit without my consent,” said Breakout Hero developer Kyrstian Majewski. “Anyway, even if someone wanted to pay back the money they earned from my work, it would be in the form of shitty crypto.”

Despite not being in the GameStop trade anymore, in GameSpot they echo an obvious problem: these “products” can now be sold in other markets.

The news calls into question again those who claim that this practice is beneficial for creators. In the video game sector, there have been several companies that have tried to enter in one way or another, highlighting the efforts of Ubisoft as well as the first big misstep of Square Enix.

More about: NFT and Gamestop.