Gaming has grown on Twitter this 2020, with more than 2 billion tweets

Never before in the history of Twitter so much had been said about videogames. To the point that in 2020 more than 2 billion tweets about gaming were published. Undoubtedly, very spectacular figures that, furthermore, clearly contrast with those harvested in 2019.

What is the difference? Basically in 2020 the increase was 75%. And not just because there were more tweets from people who were actually already posting about gaming. There have also been 49% more people who have spoken about the industry this 2020 and compared to 2019.

The information has been collected by Twitter and published through a very interesting entry on his blog. As they themselves comment, the vast majority of the messages occurred at key moments of the year. For example, when the TGA event was held, or with all the anticipation generated by the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

On the other hand, they have also revealed the most tweeted of the year according to different categories. Thus, the most followed gaming topic in 2020 has been that of video games in general (gaming), followed by the news about the industry itself. Regarding the most active countries when it comes to posting messages about gaming, Spain is in tenth position, while the country that has tweeted the most in 2020 has been Japan.

As for the game that has been tweeted the most this year, the overall winner was Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Something logical considering that the Nintendo Switch title has broken all kinds of records (and not only in Japan).

In addition, the most followed event by Twitter has been the aforementioned The Game Awards 2020. As for the most followed gaming-related personality of the year, this has been Ibai Llanos. As if that were not enough, in 2020, 14% more eSports have been talked about worldwide. Lastly, speaking of esports, League of Legends Worlds 2020 was the most talked about eSports event of the year.