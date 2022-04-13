Gaming in 4K with Steam Deck is possible… as long as you connect an external graphics card to it in the most bizarre way

That Steam Deck, Valve’s portable console computer, is quite a marvel is something that cannot be denied. surprising to the whole world with its performance and the titanic effort of the North American company to create a product of good quality and Accesible priceis a device that is impossible to miss.

Even so, there are other competitors with better features, although they are also more expensive, such as OneXPlayer or NZXT. Valve is not concerned about that, but it seems that some users they wanted to experience and see how they could do to get as much juice as possible out of the machine.

Today it is time to see the case of the content creator ETA Prime, who has decided to kill flies with a shotgun and connect a graphics card to the device. Despite all the turns he had to take for this, in the end he got what he wanted and the results are more than curious.

The first problem the YouTuber had to face is the lack of a port Thunderbolt on Valve’s machine. Your solution? Use the M.2 port machine and boot into the Deck’s operating system (in this case Windows 11) from a microSD card. From there, the next barrier came from compatibility. None of the Nvidia GPUs it tested ever worked. Luckily, he also had AMD graphics at his disposal.

armed with una RX 6900XT, ETA Prime managed to increase the performance of its Deck by 1000% in some tests (such as the TimeSpy benchmark). Furthermore, it managed to get The Witcher 3 and GTA 5 to be played in 4K with very respectable framerates.

Other titles like Cyberpunk 2077 or Elden Ring became perfectly playable in 1080p, albeit with some instability. Being more demanding games, this is probably due to a combination of lack of processor performance and bandwidth from the M.2 connector.

Is this a viable way to play? well absolutely not, but these types of experiments are always curious and show how clever some are with their electronic devices. For what Steam Deck offers, at the moment the ideal way to play is through SteamOS and taking advantage of all the advantages that Valve’s software offers.