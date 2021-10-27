Gandhi Maidan Blast case: NIA court docket convicted 9 out of 10 accused, 1 acquitted; Sentencing choice in November

Gandhi Maidan Blast: The trial within the 2013 Gandhi Maidan blast case has been finished in a different court docket of the NIA. The court docket has held 9 out of 10 accused accountable. One accused has been acquitted through the court docket. The topic will now be heard at the issues of punishment on November 1.Additionally Learn – Video: Nitish Kumar stated on Lalu Yadav’s statement- ‘He can shoot me and…’

The accused named Imtiaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Nawaz Ansari, Muzmullah, Umar Siddiqui, Azhar Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain, Firoz Aslam, Iftekhar Alam had been convicted within the blast case, whilst one accused named Fakhruddin was once launched from the court docket itself. has given. Additionally Learn – RJD Leader Lalu Yadav advised Nitish Kumar conceited and grasping, now stated this type of factor about Congress

Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls: Lalu Yadav, who has entered the electoral fray once he involves Bihar, will marketing campaign for the by-elections in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan