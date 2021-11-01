Gandhi Maidan Blast case: NIA court docket sentenced 4 to dying, know what came about to the remainder 5

Gandhi Maidan Blast case: Punishment has been introduced in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan blast case. Within the Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case, a different NIA court docket has sentenced 4 convicts to dying, whilst two had been given existence imprisonment. Two different convicts had been sentenced to ten years and one to seven years.
Revealed Date: November 1, 2021 4:13 PM IST
Up to date Date: November 1, 2021 4:15 PM IST