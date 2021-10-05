Gandhinagar Municipal Company Election Effects: Counting of votes continues, BJP camp celebrates, Newest Updates

Gandhinagar Municipal Company Election Effects: Counting of votes is happening since this morning after the polling for the Metropolitan Municipality of Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, hung on October 3. The primary contest here’s between BJP-Congress-Aam Aadmi Birthday party. Within the counting of votes to this point, the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party has maintained its lead in 44 seats in ward quantity 11. BJP is main within the pattern of about 20 seats, Congress and Aam Aadmi Birthday party are giving difficult festival.Additionally Learn – Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee remarried in Bengali custom, took turns once more after 10 years- Pictures

Out of 44 seats, the fad of 20 seats has been printed, Bharatiya Janata Birthday party applicants are main in 10 seats, whilst Congress applicants are main in 6 seats and Aam Aadmi Birthday party applicants are main in 4 seats. Additionally Learn – UPSC-CSE 2020: Fb-Twitter conflict with Bihar topper Shubham Kumar, know what’s the topic

Counting of votes is happening and after you have the lead, there’s an environment of birthday party within the BJP camp. The keenness of BJP staff is at its height. The outgoing mayor of Gandhinagar, Rita Patel, says that the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party may have a large victory in Gandhinagar. BJP has sought votes within the title of construction and the strengthen of the folks has all the time been with the BJP. Additionally Learn – Afsana Khan scuffles in Bigg Boss 15’s area, bent on breaking Vidhi Pandya’s enamel

#WATCH | Gujarat: BJP staff & supporters have been observed celebrating because the birthday celebration leads in Gandhinagar Municipal Company elections %.twitter.com/rsF3TStjJW – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

GANDHINAGAR MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULT LIVE UPDATE

TOTAL WARD 11 TO 44 SEAT

WARD -1 : 4 BJP

WARD -5 : 4 BJP

WARD -3 : 1 CONG 3 BJP

WARD -7 : 4 BJP

WARD -9 : 4 BJP

WARD 11 TO 44 SEAT

WON

WARD -1 : 4 BJP

WARD -5 : 4 BJP

WARD -3 : 1 CONG 3 BJP

WARD -7 : 4 BJP

WARD -9 : 4 BJP

TRENDING

WARD -2 :

WARD -4 : 4 BJP

WARD -6 :

WARD -8 : 4 BJP

WARD -10: 4 BJP

AIMIM has registered victory in Bharuch’s ward quantity 10.

In Ward 1 of Bhanvad Municipality, BJP has received 3 and Congress 1 seat.

Unbiased candidate has received in Ward 1 of Daku Municipality.

Balloting was once hung on Sunday, October 3

Balloting for the Municipal Company was once hung on Sunday, October 3. This time the ratio within the 12 months 2016 was once about 5 p.c extra. For 40 seats in 11 wards, 161 applicants have been within the fray. The election of Gandhinagar Municipal Company is fascinating each and every time. Within the closing 4 elections, the BJP didn’t get a majority right here, however each and every time the mayor is elected from the BJP.