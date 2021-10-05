Gandhinagar Municipal Company Election Effects: Counting of votes whole, BJP wins 40 out of 44 seats, Congress 3, AAP one seat

Gandhinagar Municipal Company Election Effects: Counting of votes came about this morning after polling for the Metropolitan Municipality of Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar on October 3. Right here the primary contest was once between BJP-Congress-Aam Aadmi Birthday party. Counting for all 44 seats in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar civic polls has been finished within the afternoon and BJP has gained 40 out of 44 seats. Alternatively, the Congress has gained a complete of 3 seats, whilst the Aam Aadmi Birthday party has were given just one seat.Additionally Learn – Gujarat: 16 applicants of congress defeated via lower than 3000 votes | Gujarat: Congress backward in an in depth contest, 16 applicants misplaced via lower than 3 thousand votes

Within the counting of votes that began within the morning until 11 am, traits of 20 seats out of 44 seats have been published, out of which Bharatiya Janata Birthday party applicants have been main in 10 seats, whilst Congress in 6 seats and Aam Aadmi Birthday party in 4 seats. The applicants have been main. Within the afternoon, BJP has gained a large victory.

After the victory, there may be an environment of party within the BJP camp. The passion of BJP employees is at its height. The outgoing mayor of Gandhinagar, Rita Patel stated that the BJP sought votes within the identify of construction and the general public's fortify has at all times been with the BJP.

#WATCH | Gujarat: BJP employees & supporters have been observed celebrating because the birthday celebration leads in Gandhinagar Municipal Company elections %.twitter.com/rsF3TStjJW – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

Vote casting was once hung on Sunday, October 3

Vote casting for the Municipal Company was once hung on Sunday, October 3. This time the ratio within the 12 months 2016 was once about 5 p.c extra. For 40 seats in 11 wards, 161 applicants have been within the fray. The election of Gandhinagar Municipal Company is attention-grabbing each and every time. Within the ultimate 4 elections, the BJP didn’t get a majority right here, however each and every time the mayor is elected from the BJP.

BJP and Congress had fielded applicants on all 44 seats.

Whilst the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress had fielded applicants in all 44 seats, AAP had fielded applicants in 40 seats. Different applicants within the fray incorporated 14 from the BSP, two from the Nationalist Congress Birthday party (NCP), six from different events and 11 independents.