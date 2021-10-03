Gandhinagar Nagar Nigam Elections: PM Modi’s mom Heeraben casts her vote, vote casting continues

Gandhinagar Nagar Nigam Elections: As of late there may be an election for Gandhinagar Municipal Company. Vote casting is occurring for this. In the meantime, PM Narendra Modi’s mom Heeraben Modi additionally reached to solid her vote. Once Hiraben Modi reached the polling position, he was once taken throughout the sales space. He solid his vote.Additionally Learn – Dubai Expo: PM Modi talks to traders at Dubai Expo – ‘Come to India, be part of our expansion tale’

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, the mummy of PM Narendra Modi, casts vote in Gandhinagar Municipal Company (GMC) elections at a polling centre in Raysan village within the town %.twitter.com/KddJtXzg1X – ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Allow us to inform you that vote casting is occurring for 44 councilors in 11 wards of Gandhinagar Municipal Company. Except for BJP and Congress, Aam Aadmi Celebration could also be within the fray this time. AAP has fielded applicants in 40 out of 44 seats. The result of this election will come on October 5. The choice of citizens in Gandhinagar is two.8 lakh. Within the closing election, BJP and Congress were given equivalent victory in 16-16 seats. This time Arvind Kejriwal’s celebration AAP could also be within the fray. And the subject may well be triangular.