Gang of robbed brides lively in Madhya Pradesh, trapping youths going through issues in marriage, a sufferer narrated the ordeal

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Newest Information Replace: Guna district of Madhya Pradesh (Una District) gang of robber brides (Robber Bride Team in MP) is stuck. The ladies of this gang used to fall of their lure of such youths who had bother getting married and after marrying them, they used to get champed by means of taking jewelery and money.

In line with the ideas won from the police, the subject is of Madhusudangarh police station house. Lakhan Lodhi, a resident of Rupahedi right here, advised his ordeal to the Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Kumar. In line with Lakhan, she was once now not getting married. When her father Vikram Bapcha mentioned with Kala Bai Meena, a lady from her house, on Would possibly 8, she reached the theft with Govind Meena, Lakhan and her father Naval Lodhi, resident of Virpur and were given them to satisfy people together with Robust Singh Yadav. They all demanded 70 thousand in lieu of having married. After this Lakhan was once married in a temple.

Lakhan tells that after you have married, Mamta spoke in regards to the deteriorating well being of her mom and went to her maternal house. She returned when she took 15 thousand rupees. After two days she began working once more. When he didn't prevail, he referred to as his partners they usually forcefully took him away with them.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar took Lakhan’s grievance significantly and after investigation, it was once discovered to be true. For this a lure was once laid and it was once a success in arresting six other people together with 4 ladies of this gang. 5 accused of the crowd are nonetheless absconding.

To succeed in the accused, the police despatched a constable as a buyer to those other people. The constable advised that the wedding isn’t taking place and he desires to get married, the accused demanded one lakh twenty thousand rupees from him. On the similar time, gang contributors have come from a automotive, who have been stuck by means of the police. (IANS)