Gang rape in MP after UP, three gangsters kidnap a girl from home and rape her in the field

Khargone / Bhopal: After UP, an embarrassing gang rape incident has also emerged in MP. In Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, three youths have made a teenager a victim of their lust. The three youths abducted the girl from her house on Wednesday night and took her to a nearby field and raped her. While abducting the girl, the accused beat up the elder brother of the girl present in the house. The Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has again raised questions on the law and order of the state.

According to the information received from the police, a 16-year-old girl was raped by three youths in Marugarh village of Chanpur police station in Khargone district. The victim has told the police that she was abducted and taken to a nearby farm last night and raped. After this he also threatened, assaulted his elder brother at home. The police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

DS in charge of Chanpur DS Semalia said on Thursday that a case was registered against the three youths on the complaint of the victim.

Has been done and their police is searching.

Congress state president and former CM Kamal Nath has attacked the government for the incidents happening in the state. He has said that the incident of cruelty with innocent daughter in Khargone, then the suicide of a farmer in Sehore, and the suicide of a youth who are not getting employment in Bhopal are direct examples of this. Do not know when the Shivraj government will wake up from sleep and stop such incidents?