Gang rape in Rajasthan, the accused made a video of the incident and posted it on social media platforms

A sensational case of gang rape has come out from Alwar district of Rajasthan. Here a gang of six people were executed with a 45-year-old woman. Police said that the accused also made a video of the incident and made it viral. DSP Tijara, Kushal Singh said that the woman was returning on Thursday with her nephew by giving money to someone, at the same time six people on a hill stopped her.

The police officer said that they abused the woman and assaulted her nephew. He took them captive. After this, one person raped the woman, while others sexually assaulted her. He also made a video and made it viral on social media.

He said, 'The victim heard her husband having an incident and then a police complaint was lodged. Two of the six accused have been arrested so far. Search is on for the remaining accused.

(Input: ANI)