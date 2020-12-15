Gang-rape in UP News: Gang-rape of a woman working in an orchestra, an accused arrested in 4

Gangrape in UP`s Prayagraj: In Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, four people called a young woman working in an orchestra to a hotel by flaunting them to work in a music group and after this they got the girl Gangraped with. Also Read – The bridegroom kept searching the bride’s house overnight but could not find it, then took these steps

According to the police of Prayagraj district, a case of gang-rape of 4 people with a young woman has been reported in Katka area. The woman works in an orchestra in Prayagraj and the accused had promised her a job in a music group. On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case of rape and arrested one of the 4 accused. Also Read – Farmers opened shout border, said- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave assent to keep our demands

According to the woman, a man named Jitendra, who lives in Kaushambi, took her to a hotel in Katka on Sunday night. There he also called 3 of his companions. After this, all four started raping the girl. Also Read – After completing PG course, government doctors will not be able to leave the job for ten years, if left…

The police spokesperson said that on the complaint of the girl, they raided and arrested one of the accused. “Medical examination of the victim has been done and we will arrest the remaining accused as soon as possible,” he said.