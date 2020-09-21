Gang rape of tourist guide in Delhi hotel, one accused arrested, police engaged in investigation

new Delhi: Two people were allegedly raped by a tourist guide at a hotel in Delhi. Police gave this information on Sunday. He said that the accused committed the crime on Friday night by luring the victim to get loans at concessional rates. Also Read – VIDEO gang-raped 15-year-old girl, accused in VIRAL, encounter, sub-inspector also injured

Police said that the accused approached the victim and called him to the hotel on the pretext of giving loans at concessional rates. A senior police officer said that the accused allegedly raped the guide in the hotel room. Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

He said that the victim gave her complaint in this regard on Saturday. Based on the complaint, a case of gang rape has been registered against six accused, including a woman, at Connaught Place police station. Also Read – Bihar Crime: Four youth gang-raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl, viral video creates sensation

New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Ish Singhal said, “An accused named Manoj Sharma, who lives in Malviya Nagar, was arrested in this case. The official said that Sharma is a contractor by profession.

He said that the room in which the incident took place was booked in the names of two businessmen. The officer said that investigation into the case is going on and efforts are being made to arrest the other accused.