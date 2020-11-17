Gang-rape took place before the murder of a 6-year-old innocent in Kanpur, the accused had extracted lungs for black magic

Uttar Pradesh News: A six-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped before she was allegedly killed for black magic and tantra-mantra on Deepawali night in Ghatampur area of ​​Kanpur district. Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava said that the persons named Ankul Kuril (20) and Biran (31), who were caught in the case of this incident, informed the police that they strangled the girl after gang-rape. He told that after killing, both the accused had removed both the lungs of the girl and gave it to the main accused Purushottam. Purushottam needed these organs to perform black magic. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Court declared three policemen, including former Superintendent of Police, absconding in case of suicide

Srivastava said that Purushottam was arrested on Sunday, while his wife has been detained on the basis of apprehension of involvement in the crime. He told that Purushottam initially tried to confuse the police, but on strict interrogation, he blamed the truth and said that he got married in 1999 but till now he has no children.

According to Srivastava, Purushottam told that he was advised to perform black magic in order to gain children, for this a child’s lungs were needed which is why he prepared his nephew Ankul and his friend Biran to kidnap their neighbor’s child. did. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Dr Preetinder Singh said that the family living in a village in Ghatampur Kotwali area was preparing to worship Deepawali on Saturday when suddenly their six-year-old daughter went missing.

He told that when the family could not see the daughter, the search for her started and the villagers passing by the temple on Sunday morning saw the body of the child. Another officer said that the injury marks on the girl’s body showed that she was killed with a sharp weapon, the girl had a color in her arms and legs and her belongings including a chappal and clothes from the tree. Has been recovered.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brijesh Srivastava informed that a case has been registered in this regard in relevant sections. With reference to the death of the girl for Tantra-Mantra, the DIG said that the help of forensic experts and investigative dogs is being taken to gather scientific evidence to confirm this. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed to take the strictest action against the culprits in the incident of killing the girl child.

A spokesman of the state government said that the Chief Minister expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and directed them to provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh. Yogi has said that the state government will get the culprits punished as soon as possible after a hearing in the fast track court.

