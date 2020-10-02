Gang rape victim in MP committed suicide, police did not register a case on the poor for 3 days

Narsinghpur: After the gang rape in Uttar Pradesh, such cases are coming out from many states of the country. A similar incident has emerged in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the same sequence. A married Dalit woman committed suicide on Friday in a village in Chichli police station area of ​​Narsinghpur district. The 32-year-old woman was gangraped four days ago by three people, but the police did not even register an FIR against the accused in the case for three days. Also Read – MP by-election: Kinnar can give tough fight to BJP, Congress, in the election battle

The woman’s family has alleged that the police did not register a case against the accused in the last three days. On Friday, the police arrested one of the gang rape accused, while two others were arrested for abetting the victim to suicide. Also Read – Gang rape in MP after UP, three gangsters kidnap girl from home and rape them in farm

Gadarwara’s SDOP SR Yadav said on Friday that Mishrilal Kodpe, assistant sub-inspector of Gotoria police chowki, has been suspended for negligence in the case. He said that one of the accused Arvind has been arrested by registering a case against the three accused Arvind Chaudhary, Parasu Chaudhary and Anil Rai on the charge of gang rape, while two other accused are being searched. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Kailash Vijayvargiya said- ‘Wherever Yogi ji is CM, the car overturns anytime’

SDOP Yadav said that the victim went to the farm on Monday with her two nieces to cut grass for cattle. There, the accused allegedly raped her.

However, the SDOP said that the victim’s two nieces said that the accused had caught and teased her, but did not confirm that she had been raped. Both girls told the police that when they started shouting at the time of the incident, the accused fled from there. Yadav claimed that the woman and her husband had verbally complained to the police on the same day, but the complaint was not clear.

The police officer said that when the victim went to fetch water in the village on Friday, another woman, Lilabai, taunted her. After this, the victim went to his house and hanged him.

The victim’s husband alleged that they were trying to register a case for the last three days, but to no avail.

SDOP Yadav said, “We have arrested Motilal, father of Arvind, accused of gang rape, and Lilabai, another woman, under Section 306 of IPC for abetting the victim to suicide, because he insulted the victim.” He said that the police is investigating the matter further by registering a case of gang rape.