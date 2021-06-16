Ganga Dussehra (2021) Needs, Date, Time, Messages, Photographs

RELATED Satisfied Dussehra 2021

Ganga Dussehra Date and Timings.

It falls within the month of Jyeshtha all over the Shukla Paksha and seen on June 20.

Date and Subhmuhurat

Vyatipata Yoga starts at 12.29 AM on June 17

Vyatipata Yoga ends at 12.26 PM on June 18

Hasta Nakshatra begins at 9:38 PM on June 18

Hasta Nakshatra ends at 8:29 PM on June 19

Dashami tithi starts at 6:45 PM on June 19

Dashami Tithi ends at 4:21 PM on June 20

Ganga Dussehra is on Sunday, June 20

Particular pooja’s on Ganga Dussehra used to be hung on Haridwar, Rishikesh, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar and a few spiritual puts.

Ganga Dussehra Needs

Ganga Originates on the confluence of Bhagirathi and Alaknanda. Because the Goddess Ganga is common for purity in Hindu rituals. Other folks and devotees dip within the holy river and wash away the previous and provide sins. Additionally, it’s additionally believed that it remedies bodily illnesses.

Right here’s probably the most Ganga Dussehra Needs that you’ll use to hope your circle of relatives on that day,

O Ganga! You In an instant Wreck All Sins and Miseries.Satisfied Ganga Dussehra

Ahead of the Golden Solar Rises, Let Me Embellish Every of the Rays With Luck and Happiness to You and Your Circle of relatives. Satisfied Ganga Dussehra

Would possibly you in finding the entire delights of existence,

Would possibly your all goals come true.

Satisfied Ganga Dussehra

I want u Satisfied Ganga Dussehra and I pray to Ganga Maa on your filthy rich existence

Would possibly Ganga Maiya is all the time there to give protection to you from the entire negativities and bless you with joys and glory. An excessively Satisfied Ganga Dussehra to you and your circle of relatives

Allow us to rejoice the auspicious instance of Ganga Dussehra by means of providing our heartfelt prayers to Maa and search her blessings. Satisfied Ganga Dussehra.

